The opposition leader says Sanusi Nor was ready to fully cooperate with the police, claiming the 3am arrest was excessive.

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has questioned the authorities’ heavy-handed arrest of PAS leader Sanusi Nor, who was charged this morning with two counts of sedition against royalty.

Hamzah said it was unnecessary for Sanusi to be arrested at 3am this morning, claiming the excessive action was politically-motivated.

“Why does the Kedah menteri besar need to be treated in such a way when he has already apologised over the issue?

“He had even stated his readiness to fully cooperate with the police,” the Perikatan Nasional secretary-general said in a statement.

Sanusi had claimed trial to two charges of making seditious statements against royalty. He faces a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, if convicted.

Sanusi was granted bail at RM5,000 for each charge in one surety, while a gag order was imposed to prevent the PN election director from making any comment regarding the case.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said the PAS man was arrested in the wee hours of the morning as the police were unable to contact him ahead of his court hearing today.

Razarudin said numerous calls to Sanusi and his political secretary were rejected. He was later found at Mont Kiara at 2.30am and arrested to ensure he attended court proceedings.

Sanusi’s charges relate to his speech at a ceramah in Gombak on July 11.

Hamzah maintained that PN would always seek to uphold, preserve and defend the honour of the royal institution as a constitutional monarchy.

The Bersatu secretary-general urged the coalition’s supporters to remain calm and pray for Sanusi to be granted justice in court.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.