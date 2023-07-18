Sanusi Nor was charged with two counts of sedition against rulers today.

PETALING JAYA: Sanusi Nor was arrested early this morning as the police were unable to reach the PAS leader ahead of his court hearing today.

At a press conference at Bukit Aman, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said numerous calls to Sanusi and his political secretary were rejected.

“Since we could not reach him, we tried to find him, and we found him at 2.30am at Mont Kiara,” said Razarudin.

“He was arrested to ensure that he attended court to hear the charges against him.”

Sanusi, who is Perikatan Nasional election director and caretaker Kedah menteri besar, was charged with two counts of sedition against rulers today.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which relate to his speech at a ceramah in Gombak on July 11.

A video which went viral on social media early this morning showed Sanusi surrounded by plainclothes policemen at what appeared to be a hotel room.

PAS mouthpiece HarakahDaily said Sanusi was detained under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act before being brought to the Gombak district police headquarters.

After he was charged at the Selayang sessions court, Sanusi told the media that he was not informed he would be charged today, adding that he only found out through news reports.

He also claimed he was arrested despite stating that he would present himself in court.

“I informed several parties that I would be present at court this morning, but they still wanted to arrest me at my apartment in Kuala Lumpur at 3am,” he said.

Several parties have criticised Sanusi’s arrest, among them PKR’s Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin, who said police’s SOPs on arrests at such “late” hours must be revised.

Muda secretary-general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi also questioned the need to arrest Sanusi in the wee hours of the morning.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.