KUALA LUMPUR: Part-time journalists or “stringers” working with any media organisation are entitled to protection and benefits under Socso’s self-employment social security scheme.

However, they would have to make voluntary payment to the scheme, which provides insurance against employment injuries including occupational diseases and accidents during work-related activities, and while travelling for the purpose of his or her self-employment activity.

“This scheme provides medical benefit and disability benefits and physical or vocational rehabilitation facilities.