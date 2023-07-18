The prime minister orders DBKL to make improvements to the 2040 Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan and gazette the document before the end of the year.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has told Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to improve and gazette the proposed 2040 Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan (KLSP2040) before the end of the year.

Anwar said he was satisfied with DBKL’s engagement sessions held on the draft plan, which saw 425 people taking part and 639 views conveyed to DBKL.

“DBKL must immediately make improvements to the draft KLSP2040 and the document must be gazetted before the end of the year.

“DBKL also needs to focus on maintaining forest reserves and open spaces to achieve the goal of making KL a green, healthy and lively city,” he said in a statement.

Anwar also said there was a need for more affordable housing in the city centre, adding that this was in line with Putrajaya’s plan to launch the “Madani” housing scheme in Kuala Lumpur.

Previously, the NGO Save Kuala Lumpur urged Anwar not to approve the KLSP2040 until all due process had been completed by DBKL, warning against gazetting the document “prematurely”.

The group had said DBKL did not address the feedback and objections that were submitted by many residents’ groups.

The KLSP2040 is aimed at guiding the city’s development over the next 20 years.

The first Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan was gazetted in 1984, and the second plan was announced in 2004 and is known as the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2020. In January 2018, DBKL commenced studies for the KLSP2040.