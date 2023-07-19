Two of these seats have been PAS strongholds since 2004.

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu Amanah is eyeing three seats in the state polls.

The three seats are Tepuh, Batu Buruk and Ru Rendang, all of which were won by PAS in GE14.

Batu Buruk and Ru Rendang are PAS strongholds, and the party has maintained its grip on the two seats since winning them in 2004.

Terengganu Amanah also said that talks between the top party leaders for some seats were currently in the final stage.

The state chapter made the announcement on the seats it was eyeing following a meeting yesterday with the party’s national election committee.