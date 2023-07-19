The syndicate used an office in Jelutong to promote gambling platforms to those in Nepal, Singapore and Malaysia.

BALIK PULAU: Penang police busted an international online gambling and investment syndicate after arresting five men, including a foreigner, in a series of raids yesterday.

Southwest district police chief Kamarul Rizal Jenal said police mounted three raids in the district and the Northeast district before arresting the five men and seizing various equipment.

“In the first raid at 7.30pm, they raided a house in Pantai Jerejak, Bayan Lepas, near here and arrested three local men and a foreign man aged between 30 and 41 years old, believed to be carrying out investment and online gambling activities there.

“Preliminary checks also found elements of online gambling using the links ‘bwc88nep.com’ and ‘merc.adminbwc88ags.com’. We then raided a house in Jelutong, near here at 10.35pm before arresting a 30-year-old local man,” he said in a statement.

He said police later raided an office in Jelutong at 11.30pm. While no one was arrested, investigations found that the premises was used to carry out online gambling activities.

“The syndicate used the premises for creating advertisements (graphic designing) and distributing them (on social media), promoting gambling platforms to those in Nepal, Singapore and Malaysia,” said Kamarul.

He said police also found equipment believed to be a set of crypto-mining machines, adding that there was also evidence of electricity meter tampering at the premises.

“Following the raid, the police seized various items, including eight computer monitors, five laptops, five computers, seven mobile phones of various brands, bank cards, notebooks containing advertising scripts for online gambling, and mining machines.”

The suspects are under remand for four days to assist in investigations and police are actively tracing their network.

“Further investigations are still being carried out to track down the mastermind of the syndicate. The case is being investigated under Sections 420 and 427 of the Penal Code, Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 37(1) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990.”