Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan says this is to determine if Thuzar Maung and her family have left the country.

PETALING JAYA: Police are checking with the immigration department to find out if missing Myanmar refugee activist Thuzar Maung and her family have left the country.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan told FMT that the police were still investigating the alleged abduction of the Thuzar, 46, her husband Saw Than Tin Win, 43, and their three children as a missing persons inquiry.

“We are checking at the border gates to confirm whether they have left the country,” he said.

FMT has also attempted to reach the immigration department for comment.

On Monday, Human Rights Watch reported that Thuzar, her husband as well as their children Aung Myint Maung, 21, Thukha Maung, 17, and Poeh Khing Maung, 16, were abducted from their Ampang Jaya residence on July 4.

It said that based on the CCTV footage, several unidentified men posing as policemen had kidnapped the family. Police also confirmed that the car used by the men did not belong to the authorities.

Thuzar is chairman of the Myanmar Muslim Refugee Community and Myanmar Migrant Workers Committee. She has 93,000 followers on Facebook – the platform she used for activism and to criticise the Myanmar junta.