KUALA LUMPUR: Cuepacs has submitted a proposal to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for civil servants to be paid a minimum salary of RM1,800.

Its president Adnan Mat said he presented the proposal when he visited Anwar at Bangunan Putra Perdana, Putrajaya, today.

He also raised matters related to the new remuneration system for civil servants to replace the current system, the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM), which had been in use since Nov 1, 2002.

“In this regard, Cuepacs welcomes the prime minister’s announcement on July 7 to review the public service salary scheme, but requests that the implementation of this new scheme be implemented soon and takes into account our recommendations,” he said in a statement today.

He also proposed the government raise the rate of annual salary increment and the public service fixed allowance by RM100 apart from paying the full amount of the cost-of-living allowance (Cola) to civil servants residing in government quarters.

He said currently, those living in the quarters only received half of the allowance.

“Regarding government quarters that are not occupied and empty, Cuepacs recommends that these quarters be extended to other public service agencies and they should be supervised by a special agency.”

He said Cuepacs also spoke on matters related to career development in public service, such as shortening the period for time-based promotions, career paths up to grade DG56 for secondary school principals and creating the post of dormitory warden to be filled by staff members who are non-educators.

“Cuepacs is confident that the government led by the prime minister is always open to views and suggestions from civil servants.”