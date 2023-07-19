The opposition leader says the police could have contacted Sanusi Nor’s bodyguard, who is a member of the force, to find out his whereabouts.

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has denied a claim by the police that they were unable to reach caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor ahead of his court appearance yesterday, which resulted in his arrest at 3am.

In a Facebook video last night, Hamzah said he found it “very odd” that the police were unable to contact Sanusi, who had been assigned a bodyguard from the force.

“This claim does not make sense at all, because the police had assigned one of their own to be with the menteri besar as a bodyguard, to protect him.

“They (the police) could have just asked Sanusi’s bodyguard of his whereabouts at any time,” he said.

Yesterday, in explaining Sanusi’s arrest, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said numerous calls to the PAS leader and his political secretary were “rejected”.

“Since we could not reach him, we tried to find him, and we found him at 2.30am at Mont Kiara,” said Razarudin.

“He was arrested to ensure that he attended court to hear the charges against him.”

Sanusi, who is also the PN election director, claimed trial to two counts of sedition against the rulers in relation to his speech at a ceramah in Gombak on July 11.