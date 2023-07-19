The DAP secretary-general says wresting a fourth state from Perikatan Nasional is possible but not an easy task.

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional unity government aims to win Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan in the coming state elections, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said.

Loke said the alliance will try to seize another state from Perikatan Nasional, but it will not be easy.

“Based on the current circumstances, the unity government will likely achieve a 3-3 outcome with PN,” Sin Chew Daily quoted him as saying on Monday.

He said retaining Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan is the most realistic and achievable goal for now.

“However, looking at the political landscape in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, it won’t be easy to achieve a 4-2 outcome,” he said.

Loke said PAS is under pressure in Kelantan because it is not able to resolve the people’s problems despite being the governing party for more than 30 years.

When PAS and DAP worked together in Pakatan Rakyat, he said, the Islamic party ultimately played up religious issues to win Kelantan.

The six states will go to the polls on Aug 12. Nominations will take place on July 29, and early voting on Aug 8.