Azmi Hassan and James Chin say Amirudin Shari has performed satisfactorily as menteri besar of Selangor.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s decision to retain Amirudin Shari as the Selangor menteri besar should the coalition win in the Aug 12 state election has been hailed as a good move by political analysts.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said naming Amirudin as PH’s poster boy for Selangor would benefit the coalition as the PKR vice-president had performed well as the menteri besar.

“For the past five years, Selangor voters have been quite satisfied and are quite happy with Amirudin,” he told FMT.

Azmi said Amirudin would attract more voters compared with his predecessor, Azmin Ali, whom he expects will be named as Perikatan Nasional’s candidate for the menteri besar’s post.

He predicted that Azmin would lose in the state election, just as he had lost in the parliamentary election.

“It has been quite some time since Azmin was the Selangor menteri besar. Amirudin is much more recent, and people have a tendency to remember the most recent menteri besar,” he said.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania said Amirudin would likely be the candidate of choice for Selangor folk, adding that replacing the PKR man could decrease PH’s chances of retaining the state.

“I think the general consensus among people from Selangor is that Amirudin has done a fairly good job. He has not made any major mistakes.

“And I don’t think (PH chairman) Anwar Ibrahim has any real reason to remove him as well.”

On Tuesday, Anwar announced that Amirudin would remain as the menteri besar if PH retained Selangor next month.

Anwar cited the state’s strong track record of attracting investments under Amirudin’s leadership.