The prime minister says the Malay rulers are off-limits to criticism as they are beyond politics.

PETALING JAYA: While anyone in the government is open to criticism, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has reminded the opposition that criticising the Malay rulers is off-limits.

Anwar also said he would never use the Sedition Act against his critics. At most, the PKR president said, he would file suits or lodge police reports.

“But if you insult the (Malay) rulers, that is where the limit is, because the rulers are above politics.

“The rulers are not heads of political parties. They are the heads of states and the country,” he said during a Maal Hijrah programme at Tanjong Karang, Selangor tonight.

Yesterday, PAS’ Sanusi Nor claimed trial to two charges of making seditious statements against royalty. The caretaker Kedah menteri besar was charged under the Sedition Act.

Anwar previously vowed that his government would defend the monarchy from being mocked or undermined in the name of freedom.

Tonight, Anwar dismissed claims that his government was abusing its powers and committing selective prosecution against the opposition.

He said that if it was up to him, he would have thrown his critics into the lockup, but maintained he would never resort to such actions as Malaysia upheld the rule of law.

He also pointed out that a member of the Selangor Council of the Royal Court had lodged a report against Sanusi over his remarks, questioning why the opposition was singling him out for criticism.

“And then (they said) that they did not insult the Sultan of Selangor. Okay, then tell that to the court.”

Following the charges against Sanusi, Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin accused the government of increasingly using legal means to “suppress its political opponents”.

Earlier, the attorney-general’s chambers (AGC) maintained that any decision to charge an individual was based on facts obtained in the course of the investigation.

The AGC also said it was not pressured by any party when charging prominent individuals in court.

