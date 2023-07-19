This follows the arrest of transport minister S Iswaran by the anti-corruption bureau, and resignation by the speaker and another PAP MP over an ‘inappropriate relationship’.

PETALING JAYA: Two senior members of Singapore’s Workers’ Party (WP) have resigned as MPs and from the party after a video showing them holding hands went viral.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Leon Perera and Nicole Seah resigned their positions from the opposition party two days after the video made its rounds on Facebook.

The video prompted an internal investigation over the “inappropriate exchange between two senior party members”, said the party.

Their resignations were announced by party secretary-general Pritam Singh at a press conference in Singapore today.

Pritam said that during the course of the investigation, Perera had not been honest about the extramarital affair when asked by the party, and this went against the party’s constitution.

“Perera’s conduct had not been truthful when asked by the party about the allegation, and fell short of the standards expected from WP MPs,” he said.

The affair is the latest scandal to have surfaced from Singapore’s political scene over the past seven days.

Last week, Singapore’s transport minister S Iswaran and Malaysian-born property tycoon Ong Beng Seng were arrested before being released on bail, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

According to reports, Iswaran had business ties with Ong while working at Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings and was actively involved in the government’s engagements with Formula 1 racing.

CNA said Ong played a key role in Singapore obtaining the rights to host the first-ever Formula 1 night race in 2007. He also owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix and is chairman of race promoter Singapore GP.

On Monday, Parliament speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines MP Cheng Li Hui resigned from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) following what was termed as an “inapproipriate relationship” which continued despite counselling.

Tan had just a few days earlier been caught muttering “f****** populist” in a microphone that had not been switched off.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also the PAP chairman, said the resignations of party members were necessary to “maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which PAP has upheld all these years”.