The government spokesman says the then home minister never took issue with the arrest of a senior citizen two years ago for allegedly insulting Sanusi Nor.

PETALING JAYA: Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil has questioned Hamzah Zainudin’s sudden bout of conscience after the opposition leader criticised the police’s “heavy handedness” in the arrest of a PAS leader.

Fahmi noted that several individuals were arrested for allegedly insulting then Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor in 2021.

He said among those nabbed was a 61-year-old man for allegedly criticising Sanusi over a remark on containers to store those who died from Covid-19.

“These arrests were made under Hamzah’s watch because (they) had ‘insulted’ Sanusi,” Fahmi tweeted, referring to Hamzah’s tenure as home minister.

“Where was Hamzah’s conscience back then?”

Yesterday, Hamzah questioned the manner in which Sanusi was arrested on the morning he was to be charged with two counts of sedition.

The Perikatan Nasional secretary-general said it was unnecessary for Sanusi to be arrested at 3am. He claimed such excessive force was politically motivated.