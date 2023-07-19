The 47-year-old is believed to have planned the robbery for insurance claims.

KUANTAN: A man believed to be the mastermind of a robbery targeting his own wife has been arrested in Bentong, Pahang, on Monday.

Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar said the man’s involvement was revealed after police nabbed three men suspected of being involved in the robbery.

The three suspects comprised two locals, both aged 33, and a foreigner, 24. A car used by the suspects was also seized.

“As a result of interrogations, it was found that the 47-year-old husband had masterminded the robbery for insurance claims,” he said in a statement today.

He said police received a report about the robbery in the Taman Hijau housing area in Karak, Bentong, where three masked men threatened the 42-year-old housewife before ransacking her house.

They fled the house in a white Perodua Alza, taking with them jewellery worth RM16,000.

“Initial investigations found that the victim was alone at home as her mother, husband and child had gone to a relative’s house.”