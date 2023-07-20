The MV Tung Sung disappeared at 9.40am today, with a search operation launched later.

KUCHING: Nine crew members were reported missing after their vessel capsized about four nautical miles northwest of Pulau Burung near Sebuyau waters, about 100km from here today.

Sarawak director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Zin Azman Yunus said four of the crew members — Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, Maxwell Billy Stimba and Stimba Chuit — are locals.

“Four other missing crew members are Myanmar nationals, namely That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun and Tun Lin Oo, while one is an Indonesian named Lido Ali Purwanto.

“The victims are aged between 20 and 52,” Zin Azman said in a statement.

He said the MMEA received a report on the disappearance of the vessel, MV Tung Sung, at about 9.40am today. A search-and-rescue operation was launched at 1.20pm with the MMEA’s vessel, KM Kinabalu, dispatched to the scene.

Police have also mobilised assets to assist in the search-and-rescue operation.

Zin Azman said the search was called off at 7pm and will resume at 8am tomorrow.