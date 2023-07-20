The court sets Oct 5 for mention and submission of the chemist’s and post-mortem reports.

IPOH: A babysitter was charged in the magistrates’ court here today with the murder of a six-month-old girl under her care.

Tan Wooi Cheng, 51, nodded after the charge was read out to her.

No plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering the baby at a house in Persiaran Klebang Selatan 5, Tawas Indah, Chemor here between July 9 and 12.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Hidayu Zakaria prosecuted, while lawyer J Matthews represented Tan.

The court set Oct 5 for mention and submission of the chemist’s and post-mortem reports.

It was reported that a baby girl had died in hospital after being in a coma for two days.

Ipoh district police chief Yahaya Hassan said the baby’s parents were believed to be working in Australia.