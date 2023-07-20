The hearing date was fixed during case management held today before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Khairi Haron.

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal will hear on Nov 7 the appeal by six men who were convicted of the murder of deputy public prosecutor Kevin Morais.

Jasmine Cheong, one of the lawyers representing former military doctor R Kunaseegaran, as well as lawyer Kitson Foong, representing S Ravi Chandaran, confirmed to Bernama the hearing date for the appeal.

The date was fixed during case management held today before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Khairi Haron.

Foong said the court had directed the defence and prosecution to file their submissions by Oct 9 and replies by Oct 23. Another case management was also fixed for Oct 26.

On July 10, 2020, the High Court sentenced Kunaseegaran, Ravi and four others, R Dinishwaran, AK Thinesh Kumar, M Vishwanath and S Nimalan to death.

They were found guilty of murdering Morais on Sept 4, 2015 between Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul in Kuala Lumpur and No 1, Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya.

Morais, 55, was reported missing on Sept 4, 2015. He was last seen leaving his apartment at Menara Duta in Kuala Lumpur in a Proton Perdana.

His body was found in an oil drum filled with cement at Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya, on Sept 16, 2015.

In his decision, High Court judge Azman Abdullah (now a Court of Appeal judge) held that all the six men had common intention to kill Morais.

He said the defence failed to raise any reasonable doubt as to the six men’s involvement in the murder. The six then filed their notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal.