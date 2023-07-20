Hasnul Baharuddin says there’s no need to field a new face if the previous assemblyman is liked by voters and works hard.

PETALING JAYA: Former Morib assemblyman Hasnul Baharuddin has dismissed calls for a “fresh face” to be fielded to contest the state seat in the upcoming Selangor election.

Hasnul, who was the Morib assemblyman for the past two terms, expressed confidence that he had the support of the majority of Pakatan Harapan component party members and supporters in Kuala Langat.

“The (Kuala Langat Amanah) division chief’s statement (calling for a fresh face to contest the Morib seat) is more personal in nature,” he told FMT.

He claimed that the majority of Amanah branches and members in the area wanted him to defend the seat for a third consecutive term.

“As long as an elected representative is accepted by the local community, works hard and is healthy, there is no need to limit the number of terms they serve,” he said.

Earlier today, Kuala Langat Amanah chief Safiee Harun proposed that a new face be fielded to contest the Morib seat.

Safiee claimed voters would not support Hasnul if he were to seek a third term, adding that constituents wanted an elected representative who had fresh ideas.

When contacted, Selangor Amanah chief Izham Hashim said the party had yet to decide on its candidate for the Morib seat. The party will announce its candidates for the Selangor polls on Monday.

In the 2013 general election, Hasnul wrested the Morib seat from Barisan Nasional with a majority of 766 votes on a PAS ticket.

He defended his seat with a 2,117-vote majority in the 14th general election under PH, fending off contenders from BN and PAS.