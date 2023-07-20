Shahril Hamdan says socio-economic factors, regardless of race, should be considered when accepting students into public universities and colleges.

PETALING JAYA: A former Umno information chief has proposed an intake quota for underprivileged students at higher learning institutions.

He suggested that 30% of students at these institutions should be from the underprivileged group, while maintaining the 30% Bumiputera quota.

The remaining 40% of students would be admitted based on merit, Shahril said.

“The current quota for Bumiputera students has nothing to do with their socio-economic status.

“And 10% of the 30% are the ones who are poor and we want to help them,” he said in an episode of the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast tonight.

Shahril was commenting on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s statement earlier this month that quotas for Bumiputeras in higher learning institutions should be maintained.

Anwar, however, said slots should also be given to high-achievers from other communities.

Shahril went on to say that while the quota system for ethnic Malays and Bumiputeras in the national education system was provided for under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, “it did not stipulate a figure”.

“Therefore while we can defend the special position for the Malays, the weightage must change with the times.”