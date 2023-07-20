Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu says output of rice, fish, chicken and vegetables will be increased.

KLANG: The government has set a 10-year target to achieve a 100% self-sufficiency ratio, or SSR, for several basic foodstuffs including rice, fish, chicken and vegetables.

Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said his ministry was seeking to strengthen food security with the help of farmers.

“We are determined to achieve 100% self-sufficiency levels in 10 years,” he said after an event here today.

Malaysia has achieved 100% SSR for 26 selected foodstuffs, the bulk of which are fruits and vegetables. Chicken and duck eggs are the only items under the “important protein” category in which the SSR exceeds 100%.

Earlier this year, it was reported that several fruits and vegetables fell short of the 100% SSR target in 2021, including chillies, ginger, cabbages, mangoes and coconuts.

Mohamad, commonly known as Mat Sabu, said Malaysia had yet to achieve 100% SSR for rice, and his ministry was looking to increase the production of the staple.

“Last week, the prime minister announced a project to upgrade padi infrastructure amounting to RM3 billion,” he said, adding that the government hoped rice farmers will be able to increase their output.

He also said farmers are “game changers” in the government’s plans to improve food security.