Yew Wei Liang was involved in a 2019 traffic incident in Bangi which led to the death of a bank manager.

SHAH ALAM: IT consultant Yew Wei Liang was ordered to enter his defence by the High Court today to a charge of murdering a bank manager in a road rage incident four years ago.

Judicial commissioner Julia Ibrahim made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Yew.

Yew, 45, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murder after he was involved in a road rage incident which led to the death of Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Syakir, 29, near Bandar Baru Bangi in August 2019.

The court fixed Aug 16 and 17 for continuation of the trial.

It was reported that Syed Danial died following a car chase after his car knocked into another vehicle near the Sungai Besi toll plaza.

