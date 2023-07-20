Traffic says the investigation can reveal the reach of the criminal network and bring to light illegal money flows.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s probe into the smuggling of pangolin scales could be a “game changer” in the country’s fight against wildlife crime, says an international NGO.

Investigations by the anti-graft agency had the potential to reveal the scale of the criminal network, the extent of its reach and all the operators – including the logistics and transportation companies – involved, Traffic’s Southeast Asia director Kanitha Krishnasamy said.

It could also bring to light the illegal money flows and favours that make trafficking possible.

“But, most importantly for Malaysia, the investigation promises to spotlight the loopholes, means and methods that traffickers have used that have given Malaysia the unfortunate title of ‘wildlife trafficking hotspot’.

“It will make clearer the problems that must be addressed to reverse that image. It could be a game changer in Malaysia’s fight against wildlife crime,” she said in a statement.

Kanitha’s comments come in the wake of the seizure of almost two tonnes of pangolin scales, worth about RM23.4 million, during a MACC raid in Klang.

Seven people, aged 30 to 59, including Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Nepali nationals, were detained.

Several days ago, MACC arrested an eighth suspect and is now hunting down an enforcement agency officer involved in the syndicate.

Kanitha urged the MACC to carry on cross-border intelligence sharing and cooperation, adding that transboundary wildlife trafficking could only be clipped through international collaboration.

She said pangolins were among the most trafficked mammals in the world and that Malaysia had long played a significant role in the global illegal trade of this species.

“It may just be one syndicate smashed, but it promises answers to some pivotal questions and the chance to do better for the species.”