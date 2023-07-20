MACC chief Azam Baki says 12 witnesses have already given their statements to assist in investigations.

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor will be summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to give his statement in its investigation into alleged corruption and illegal rare earths mining in the state.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said 12 witnesses have already given their statements to the anti-graft agency to assist in investigations. Others, aside from Sanusi, are also set to be summoned, he added.

Azam said a viral letter related to the alleged illegal rare earths mining in Kedah was purportedly signed by Sanusi.

“That is one of the things we want to ask him as the letter has gone viral,” he said, according to Berita Harian.

However, Azam said MACC had yet to set a date to record the PAS man’s statement, adding that he would leave that to the investigating officers.

The MACC chief also said graft busters were tracking down several foreigners from China as witnesses. He said they were believed to have invested in the mining activities.

Yesterday, MACC remanded the CEO of a state’s Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) for three days over alleged corruption and abuse of power in relation to a bribe of more than RM13 million.

A source in MACC said the case involved the mining sector and that a woman director of a company had also been remanded for three days.

The source said the company allegedly conducted mining activities illegally and had been protected by “certain authorities” since 2020.