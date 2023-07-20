The party says deputy chief S Arutchelvan is a ‘high-calibre candidate’ with 30 years of experience fighting for the rights of marginalised communities.

KAJANG: Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) has announced that its deputy chief, S Arutchelvan, will contest the Kajang seat in the coming Selangor state election.

PSM founding member Mohd Nasir Hashim described Arul as a “high-calibre candidate” with 30 years of experience fighting for the rights of marginalised communities.

“Arul’s long-standing commitment to serving the people of Kajang makes him a well-known and dedicated figure in the community,” he said at a press conference today.

“He has been actively involved in grassroots and human rights work since his undergraduate days at UKM three decades ago.”

PKR’s Hee Loy Sian won the Kajang seat in the 2018 general election, defeating Zaiton Ahmad of PAS with a 30,755-vote majority. MCA and PRM also fielded candidates in the four-cornerned fight.

PKR has held the seat since 2008.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.