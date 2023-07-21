The prime minister will sue Muhyiddin Yassin for defamation if the PN chairman doesn’t apologise or retract his letter of demand within 24 hours.

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim has claimed that Muhyiddin Yassin “twisted” his remarks regarding the waiver of debts totalling RM8.3 billion owed by Felda settlers in the latter’s letter of demand to the prime minister.

Anwar wants Muhyiddin to issue an apology for taking his remarks out of context and for the former prime minister to retract his letter of demand.

Anwar’s solicitors, SN Nair & Partners, also demanded that Muhyiddin pay the PKR president RM200 million in damages.

“We have been instructed to commence legal action against your client if we do not receive a satisfactory response within 24 hours of the receipt of this letter,” the law firm said in a letter of demand to Muhyiddin’s solicitors, Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership.

Anwar’s lawyers said the prime minister would initiate another defamation suit against Muhyiddin if both demands were not complied with.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said that he intended to sue Anwar for defamation over the prime minister’s claim that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government did not write off RM8.3 billion in Felda settlers’ debt.

The PN chairman had demanded that Anwar apologise for his statement.

Anwar had produced documents to support his assertion that it was he who signed the debt waiver scheme for Felda settlers.

He had previously alleged that the PN government had failed to provide any allocation in the 2021 and 2022 national budgets to resolve the Felda debt issue.

Anwar said it was only in this year’s Madani budget that his administration had set aside RM990 million as an initial allocation towards its resolution.

