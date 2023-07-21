PUTRAJAYA: Lawyers for Arul Kanda Kandasamy have submitted representations calling on the attorney-general to withdraw his appeal from the former 1MDB CEO’s acquittal in the recent 1MDB audit report trial.

Jasmine Chong, a member of Arul Kanda’s legal team, informed Court of Appeal senior assistant registrar Nurul Azrina Mohamed Yusof that the representations were submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Thursday.

Nurul Azrina fixed further case management on Aug 28, after the prosecution said it needed one month to consider the request.

Lawyer Alaistair Brandah Norman appeared for the co-accused, former prime minister Najib Razak.

Earlier this year, the High Court acquitted Najib of a charge of abuse of power without calling for his defence.

Arul Kanda, who was charged with abetting Najib, was also acquitted, after the court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against either of the accused.

The court also issued a certificate of indemnity in Arul Kanda’s favour after being satisfied that he had been truthful in his testimony and had given full discovery when testifying in the case.

The certificate of indemnity meant that no further civil or criminal proceedings could be brought against Arul Kanda over this case.

Najib was accused of abusing his power to obtain immunity from legal action and causing amendments to the finalised 1MDB audit report prior to its tabling before the Public Accounts Committee.