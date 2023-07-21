Jerald Joseph says a Suhakam commissioner must be seen as independent and not affiliated to any political party.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional’s candidate Hasnal Rezua Merican Habib Merican must resign from his post as a Suhakam commissioner, says a former member of the national human rights commission.

This comes after Hasnal, the Selayang Umno chief, was named tonight as BN’s candidate for the Kuang seat in Selangor.

Former Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph said Hasnal should resign from his post in the commission immediately.

“The office of commissioner must be seen as independent and not politically affiliated. You can’t do that if you’re the leader of a political party.

“This only proves that the last set of Suhakam commissioners (appointed last year) really needs to be scrutinised. A political party leader should never ever be appointed as Suhakam commissioner,” he told FMT.

FMT has reached out to Hasnal for comment.

Checks on the Suhakam website showed that Hasnal is still a commissioner.

Hasnal was among the new Suhakam commissioners who were appointed in July last year, alongside Noor Aziah Awal, former Malaysian Bar president Ragunath Kesavan, Nordin Ibrahim, Dr Chew Chee Ming, Mary @ Mariati Robert, and Nazira Abdul Rahim.

Jerald stepped down as commissioner in April last year after completing the maximum two terms.