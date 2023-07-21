Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar says his ministry is in the midst of identifying a candidate for the post.

PUTRAJAYA: The Islamic development department (Jakim) will place a religious affairs officer at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to help it monitor postings promoting deviant teachings on social media.

Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said his ministry is currently identifying a cadre officer to fill the post.

“At present, Jakim has no religious officer at MCMC. Hence, I have asked Jakim to place a cadre officer as a reference expert.

“When there is a posting related to deviant teachings which will certainly go viral, I hope the officer will take swift action,” he said.

He said the move was taken following several viral videos on social media recently, involving several individuals who claimed to be followers of the deviant teachings of Suhaini Muhammad or SiHulk.

Na’im said this at a press conference after receiving a courtesy visit from the Grand Mufti of India and the founder of Jamia Markaz, Kerala, India, Al-Allamah Syeikh Abu Bakar Ahmad Al-Malibari, and adviser to the president of Egypt, Sheikh Dr Usamah Sayyid Al-Azhari, at his office here today.

Na’im said that the 117th muzakarah committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), which convened from Aug 25 to 29, 2020, had agreed that SiHulk’s teachings were misguided and deviate from Islamic teachings based on the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

He also said that Jakim had been instructed to cooperate with the police and MCMC to combat the spread of deviant teachings, and Jakim would also channel information about SiHulk’s activities to the state religious departments for enforcement action.