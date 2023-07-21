Bina Darulaman Bhd non-executive director Sobri Osman is also the CEO of Menteri Besar Kedah Incorporated.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bina Darulaman Bhd (BDB), the Kedah government’s investment holding company, says the remand of its non-independent non-executive director Sobri Osman by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is not related to the company.

BDB said Sobri, who is also Menteri Besar Kedah Incorporated (MBI Kedah) CEO, was remanded on July 19 to assist in an MACC investigation and was released today.

“The investigation is not related to BDB and does not affect the operational matters of BDB Group.

“The company is closely monitoring the matter and will make further announcements, including taking any necessary action as may be required under the Main Market Listing Requirements and applicable laws,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

MACC is reportedly investigating MBI Kedah for alleged corruption and abuse of power in the mining of rare earths in the state.

BDB’s core businesses are engineering; construction and quarry; property development; and leisure.