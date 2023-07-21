Party insider says Muda hopes to boost its chances at the polls by fielding candidates in urban and semi-urban seats.

PETALING JAYA: Muda is set to contest a maximum of three seats in Negeri Sembilan in the state polls next month.

According to a source close to the matter, the party believed that fielding a few candidates in urban and semi-urban seats in the state would significantly boost Muda’s chances in the polls.

“One of the seats is under the Seremban parliamentary constituency, we have started working there since 2020,” the party insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told FMT.

The source added that one of the candidates would be a non-Muda member who has been supportive of the party.

The potential candidate is a young professional who could pull in the youth votes, the source said.

Muda is expected to announce their candidates for Negeri Sembilan tomorrow.

FMT has reached out to Negeri Sembilan Muda chief Tarmizi Anuwar for confirmation.

Early this month, Tarmizi said the party was still assessing the suitable seats for Muda to contest in Negeri Sembilan.

Previously, Muda announced that the party will be contesting solo in the state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Terengganu.

To date, the party has unveiled a total of 10 candidates for the state polls in Selangor, Penang and Terengganu.