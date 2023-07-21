Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah says God has promised to punish those who commit such sins.

SHAH ALAM: Potential candidates in the upcoming state polls have been reminded by the Selangor sultan to refrain from criticising, backbiting, slandering and insulting people while on the campaign trail.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said God had promised to punish those who “committed such sins”, Bernama reported.

The Selangor ruler said he had noticed that slandering and backbiting were rampant and done “without fear and shame”, especially in the run up to the polls.

“It is as if the election has justified such sins to be committed to win support and votes,” he was quoted as saying.

Sultan Sharafuddin called on Muslims in the state to heed the Friday sermon which focused on the need to refrain from backbiting and insulting others.

He also reminded the people that making false accusations and slandering others were considered major sins as they were deemed to be worse than murder.

He said if such behaviour was not curbed, it would get out of hand.

Sultan Sharafuddin reiterated that issues related to race, religion and royalty, better known as 3R, should not be made election fodder to prevent racial and religious disharmony.

The sultan’s reminder comes after PAS’ Sanusi Nor was slapped with two charges of making seditious statements against royalty.

Sanusi, who is Perikatan Nasional election director and also caretaker Kedah menteri besar, has claimed trial.

He had allegedly insulted the sultan of Selangor by appearing to question his choice of Amirudin Shari as the state’s menteri besar.

Sanusi has since apologised for the remarks.

Selangor and five other states will go to the polls on Aug 12. Nominations will be held on July 29.