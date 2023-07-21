The Tasek Gelugor MP was charged with accepting close to RM7 million and soliciting an unspecified amount for a road project in February.

KUALA LUMPUR: Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan has failed to strike out the corruption charges linked to the Jana Wibawa initiative.

Sessions court judge Rozina Ayob made the ruling after hearing submissions from the prosecution and defence teams today.

“The defence’s application is denied and we will proceed to trial accordingly,” she said.

In February, Wan Saiful claimed trial to accepting a bribe of close to RM7 million in relation to the stimulus package meant to help Bumiputera contractors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also claimed trial to a charge of soliciting an unspecified amount for a road project worth RM232 million linked to the programme.

Previously, Wan Saiful’s counsel Amer Hamzah Arshad argued that the charges against his client were defective and vague.

Amer also asked the court to grant the former Bersatu information chief a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

Today, deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Azmi again defended the charges, saying they were “good in law” and not defective.

Meanwhile, the court fixed March 25 to 27, April 29 to 30, and May 20 to 22 for the trial next year.

A total of 27 witnesses will be called to testify.

