MEF president Syed Hussain Syed Husman says there is a need for a significant curriculum overhaul and integration of technical education to equip STPM graduates for the job market.

PETALING JAYA: The rebranding of Form Six colleges into pre-university colleges must go beyond “superficial” changes, says the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF).

Its president Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the curriculum must undergo a significant revamp to equip STPM graduates with the skills demanded by the job market.

“Generally, employers require computer or tech-related skills, as many jobs require some form of interaction with technology, especially the emerging technologies related to artificial intelligence and IoT,” he told FMT, referring to the internet of things.

Syed Hussain said mere rebranding would have little impact on improving the competencies of STPM graduates unless technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is also integrated into the curriculum.

“Without a shift towards a more skill-based qualification, STPM may not be relevant to the job market beyond serving as a pathway to academic studies in universities,” he said.

Last Thursday, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said the rebranding of Form 6 colleges would provide a fresh image, aligning with the ministry’s commitment to ensure STPM will be an option for students who wish to pursue higher education.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia lecturer Anuar Ahmad also stressed the need for a “major overhaul” in order to truly enhance the appeal of these colleges among post-secondary school students.

Apart from infrastructure and curriculum improvements, Anuar said the changes must also be made to reflect a “campus culture”.

“The campus culture should be geared towards preparing students for university where the homework comes in the form of assignments and students are required to give presentations and attend tutorial sessions,” he said.

Anuar also agreed that transforming Form 6 colleges into pre-university colleges would help address dropout rates since most institutions were located near residential areas.

“In this case, students don’t have to travel far from home or relocate just to further their studies,” he said.