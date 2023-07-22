Baddrol Bakhtiar says his main objective in joining politics is to fight for Islam and the Malays.

PETALING JAYA: Former Kedah football team captain Baddrol Bakhtiar says he is joining the political arena to defend the state’s caretaker menteri besar Sanusi Nor.

Baddrol, who until recently played for Sabah FC, said he left the club to become a politician and “to defend Islam and the Malays”, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“I also want to defend an individual who is currently being attacked by others and is calmly holding his ground – Sanusi,” Badrol was quoted as saying.

“That is why I am committed to fighting for Sanusi and defending Kedah under his leadership,” he said at an event in Padang Terap, Kedah last night.

The programme was also attended by Pedu assemblyman Radzi Amin and Kedah football legend Radhi Mat Din, who was PAS’ candidate for the Pokok Sena parliamentary seat in GE14.

It is widely speculated that Radhi and Baddrol will represent PAS at the upcoming state elections.

When asked if he will be nominated, Baddrol said he would leave it to fate.

“If we are sincere and honest in our struggle, anything is possible,” he said.

“I call on the villagers here to choose leaders who possess leadership qualities and listen to the people’s grievances.”

On Tuesday, Sanusi, who is also the PAS election director, was charged with two counts of sedition, one against the Sultan of Selangor and the other against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in relation to a speech he gave at a ceramah in Gombak on July 11.