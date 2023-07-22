They are among 51 recipients in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th independence anniversary celebration.

KUCHING: Two former Sarawak deputy chief ministers, Dr George Chan and Alfred Jabu Numpang, topped the list of 51 medal recipients in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th independence anniversary celebration today.

Chan and Jabu received the Pingat Pemacu Peringatan Terbilang Jubli Intan at the investiture ceremony attended by Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg here.

Also conferred the same medal were former state secretary Bujang Nor, former energy, communications and multimedia minister Leo Moggie, and former Kapit MP Leonard Linggi Jugah.

Forty-six others were awarded the Pingat Peringatan Cemerlang Jubli Intan (Gold).

They include three deputy premiers – Douglas Uggah Embas, Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The other recipients include works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi, women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri, and tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing.

The Jubli Intan medals were awarded to those who have contributed and served with excellence for the development of Sarawak.