All seven people on board the fire and rescue department helicopter are reported to be in stable condition.

PETALING JAYA: A fire and rescue department helicopter crashed in Subang while conducting a test flight this morning.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said the seven people on board, including the pilot, were reported to be in stable condition.

CAAM said the Leonardo S.p.A AW189 helicopter crashed at the Universiti Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL MIAT) hangar, which is located near the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

The airport’s air traffic control tower received a report on the crash at 11:52am and its fire and rescue service responded to the accident immediately.

CAAM said an investigation will be conducted by the transport ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau in accordance with the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

FMT has reached out to the fire and rescue department for comment.

