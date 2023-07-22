Fifty-nine-year-old Lee Kim Noor joins list of 20 candidates as party names equal number of men and women running for state seats.

PETALING JAYA: Muda has unveiled its final list of 10 candidates for the coming state elections, introducing a surprise more senior choice.

Lawyer Lee Kim Noor, 59, has been selected to stand for the party in the Batu Uban seat in Penang.

Lee, better known as KN Lee, previously served as a Penang island city councillor under the NGO quota and was the founding president of the Penang Ratepayers’ Association.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the candidates are the party’s most diverse by background and seniority.

He said it is also the most gender-equitable with half of the 20 candidates announced thus far being women.

The full list is as follows:

Penang

Batu Uban: Lee Kim Noor, 59

Lee Kim Noor, 59 Perai: Vikneswary ‘Viky’ Harikrishnan, 36

Selangor

Bukit Gasing: Kalyana Rajasekaran Teagarajan aka VKK Raja, 44

Kalyana Rajasekaran Teagarajan aka VKK Raja, 44 Subang: Zayd Shaukat Ali, 27

Zayd Shaukat Ali, 27 Kota Anggerik: Azad Akbar Khan, 35

Azad Akbar Khan, 35 Taman Templer: Aida Nazeera Rahman, 30

Aida Nazeera Rahman, 30 Bandar Utama: Abe Lim, 27

Abe Lim, 27 Pandan Indah: Lisa Redzuan, 41

Negeri Sembilan

Temiang: Qusyairi Rahim, 24

Qusyairi Rahim, 24 Repah: Iswan Ishak, 32

Two weeks ago, Muda announced four candidates in Selangor: secretary-general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi (Seri Serdang), Saiyidah Izzati Nur Razak Maideen (Batu Tiga), R Thanusha (Sentosa) and Melanie Ting (Bukit Antarabangsa).

Last week, in its second batch, Muda named six candidates: party information chief Luqman Long (Bandar, Terengganu), Al-Hafiz Ikhwan (Dusun Tua, Selamghor), Dr R Siva Prakash (Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor), Afriena Shaqiera Sariff (Sungai Kandis, Selangor) and Dobby Chew (Seri Setia, Selangor).

Priyankaa Loh was named the candidate for the Pantai Jerejak seat in Penang.