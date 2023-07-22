The blast caused injuries to her face and body.

ALOR SETAR: A Myanmar woman was injured in a blast after opening a package found at the back of a restaurant at Jalan Pantai Cenang, Langkawi, today.

Langkawi police chief Shariman Ashari said they received a call about the incident at about 10.30am.

“The victim, 26, was running an eatery at the back of a restaurant.

“The blast from the package caused injuries to the face and body of the victim and she was sent to hospital for treatment. She is in a stable condition.

“A bomb disposal unit and a K9 unit were mobilised to the scene,” he said in a statement.

Shariman said police were working to establish the motive and those behind the incident.