ALOR SETAR: A Myanmar woman was injured in a blast after opening a package found at the back of a restaurant at Jalan Pantai Cenang, Langkawi, today.
Langkawi police chief Shariman Ashari said they received a call about the incident at about 10.30am.
“The victim, 26, was running an eatery at the back of a restaurant.
“The blast from the package caused injuries to the face and body of the victim and she was sent to hospital for treatment. She is in a stable condition.
“A bomb disposal unit and a K9 unit were mobilised to the scene,” he said in a statement.
Shariman said police were working to establish the motive and those behind the incident.