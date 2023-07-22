The party wants to field a fresh face, sources say.

PETALING JAYA: Former Kota Damansara assemblyman Shatiri Mansor is not expected to be named a candidate for the coming Selangor election as PKR wants a fresh face to defend the seat.

A party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told FMT: “There’s a 99% chance Shatiri will be dropped. PKR feels Selangor needs a more vibrant leader for the seat.”

However, the source refused to reveal Shatiri’s potential replacement.

The source said although Shatiri had performed well, the party feels that a “new face would be good in the long run”.

Another PKR source also said Shatiri would be replaced, adding that it was not uncommon for the party to field a new candidate in seats it is defending.

“The party believes in giving others an opportunity. You cannot expect to contest a seat just because you were an assemblyman in the previous term.”

Shatiri won the Kota Damansara seat in the 2018 general election with a 15,703-vote majority in a four-cornered contest.

PKR is set to announce its candidates for the state election this Saturday in Shah Alam.

So far, only Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) secretary-general A Sivarajan has been announced as vying for the Kota Damansara seat.

Voters in Selangor and five other states will go to the polls on Aug 12.