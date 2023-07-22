This follows a report lodged by a female influencer and photographer that she had been harassed with lewd messages and comments for years.

PETALING JAYA: The police are waiting for a complete medical report regarding an individual suspected of stalking and harassing a female photographer with lewd messages and comments.

Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said a 37-year-old man residing in Shah Alam is receiving further treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“The suspect is being detained in the neurology department for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

“The police will obtain the full medical report from the hospital, and the investigation papers will be forwarded to the state deputy public prosecutor.”

Fakhrudin also said the police have requested the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block the man’s social media accounts.

Previously, social media influencer and photographer Acacia Diana said she had been harassed with lewd messages and comments for years by a man known as “Shafiq Rosli”.

She alleged that the man appeared in public places where she was present, followed her to her home, and even followed her to the UK.

Following her disclosure, women, family, and community development minister Nancy Shukri urged her to lodge a new police report so that it can be investigated under the new anti-stalking Act.

Acacia made a report on July 16.