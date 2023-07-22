Minister Fahmi Fadzil says this is to avoid a recurrence of disrespectful actions by British band The 1975 at Festival Good Vibes 2023 yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR: The central committee for applications for filming and performances by foreign artistes (Puspal) has been asked to provide a list of improvements to regulations for the approval of performances by foreign artistes.

Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said Puspal had been given until next week to submit its proposals.

He said the rules need to be tightened to avoid a recurrence of disrespectful actions such as those committed by British band The 1975 during their performance at Festival Good Vibes 2023 in Sepang yesterday.

Speaking after a Madani community event here today, Fahmi said he had met with Puspal in June and was told that they did not receive any application for the participation of The 1975 in the festival.

“The organisers did appeal and attached a letter of undertaking stating that they would be fully responsible for the band’s concert,” he said.

Further performances by The 1975 at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 have been cancelled following the band’s vocalist Matty Healy’s disrespectful actions during their concert, including displaying a bottle of liquor on stage and criticising the country’s laws regarding lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders (LGBT).

Meanwhile, Zed Zaidi, the president of the Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman), in a live broadcast on his Tiktok social media, said the public should not blame the government for scrapping the entire concert after this incident.

“The minister is not wrong. When someone makes a report, the government can take action,” he said.

In order to prevent a recurrence, Zed, whose real name is Rozaidi Jamil, suggested that the government appoint someone from among the artistes to be on the Puspal panel.

“This representative can help assess whether foreign artistes are eligible to perform or film in Malaysia,” he said.