Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar says the minister is being closely monitored by doctors.

PETALING JAYA: Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub is now in the intensive care unit (ICU) for further monitoring after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, this morning.

Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar said he was informed by Salahuddin’s bodyguard that the Amanah deputy president had undergone successful surgery this morning.

He was admitted to the operating room at about 3.30am from the emergency ward.

“I am not sure how long the surgery lasted, but I was informed that the surgery was successful by his bodyguard at about 8am,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Mahfuz said Salahuddin was rushed to the hospital at about 10 last night after complaining of feeling unwell.

“He was supposed to attend a ceramah with me, but did not do so after feeling unwell and was then rushed to the emergency ward.

“He had a quite busy schedule yesterday, maybe he was tired,” he added.

Earlier, the minister’s press secretary Syakirin Husnal, in a statement, said Salahuddin was confirmed to have suffered a brain haemorrhage by specialist doctors.

Syakirin said Salahuddin was rushed to the hospital at 10.15pm after experiencing nausea and vomiting.

In Kelantan, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, attending a function in Tanah Merah, said the party would continue to monitor Salahuddin’s health from time to time.

Mohamad said Salahuddin’s participation in the upcoming state elections could not be decided for now as it depended on his health.

Former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a tweet, prayed that Salahuddin would have a speedy recovery.