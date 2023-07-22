NGO’s free legal clinic says the number of cases has jumped in recent years, despite the legal risks.

KUALA LUMPUR: Sisters In Islam’s (SIS) free legal clinic, Telenisa, said it is alarmed by the number of enquiries it receives about parental child abduction.

“Parental child abduction (enquiries) rose from 9% in 2020 to 29% in 2021 and slightly subsided to 24% in 2022,” SIS executive director Rozana Isa said, adding that the data indicates parents are willing to break the law in such cases.

In releasing its annual report, Telenisa said several factors may contribute to this worrying phenomenon: domestic violence, a parent’s dissatisfaction with a court decision, the other parent’s threat to run away with the child, the ensuing response to threats by the other parent, custody disputes, and an inconclusive custody order from a foreign country.

Telenisa observed that 311 children were affected due to unresolved parental issues in 2022 as 52% of clients approached them for child maintenance-related enquiries, and 39% of them faced issues about child custody.

The report also highlighted that 71% of clients from 2022 came from the B40 group, a slight decrease from 75% in 2021.

Meanwhile, M40 group enquiries were also down from 17% in 2021 to 15% in 2022.

“As much as 26% of our clients brought home RM1,001 to RM2,500 a month, while another 25% made RM2,500-RM5,000 a month, and a staggering 20% made less than RM1,000 per month,” Telenisa said.

The group urged the government to set up a professional support counter, manned by trained officers, at the shariah court because 99% of its 431 clients in 2022 approached Telenisa without legal representation, with 81% of them requiring legal aid and legal advice.

Rozana said the most consistent issues faced by female clients were maintenance fees, divorce through fasakh, and domestic violence.

“Some 66% of Telenisa’s clients sought guidance on maintenance claims, half of which were due to insufficient maintenance paid.

“The issue of unresolved maintenance will directly affect the family’s finances and daily life. We urge the government to study the necessary policies to get them out of the cycle of poverty,” she said.