Ex-Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa says this is because a vote for BN is a vote for DAP.

PETALING JAYA: Muafakat Nasional (MN) chairman Annuar Musa has told Kelantan voters that it should be “haram” (forbidden) to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates at the upcoming state election.

Speaking at a Perikatan Nasional (PN) event in Kota Bharu last night, the former BN secretary-general also claimed that voting for BN in Kelantan is akin to voting for DAP.

“The public, including Umno members themselves, should refrain from supporting BN and PH,” he said.

“It should be ‘haram’ to vote for Umno. We, the people of Kelantan, cannot vote for BN candidates.”

The former Ketereh MP went on to claim that BN leaders in Kelantan caused the downfall of the two previous governments.

He said that as a result, several MPs representing Kelantan were no longer ministers and deputy ministers.

“When the government fell, seven ministers could no longer serve the people of Kelantan. Now, under their (BN) rule, there isn’t a single minister from Kelantan, and the people of Kelantan are suffering and being left behind,” he claimed.

Annuar served as the federal territories minister, and the communications and multimedia minister in the previous two governments, after PN formed an alliance with BN following the Sheraton Move in February 2020, which had caused the collapse of the PH government which had been elected in 2018.

He was among those who were expelled or suspended from Umno for breaching party rules after last year’s general election (GE15), along with former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Arau MP Shahidan Kassim.

Annuar had also been dropped by the party from defending his Ketereh seat in GE15.

Last month, he officially joined PAS but it has been reported that he did not wish to be a candidate in the upcoming state polls.