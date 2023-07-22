The prime minister says the government will give the delivery riders RM1 million for them to form a committee.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced today the government will provide a RM1 million allocation for p-hailing riders to form a committee.

He said the committee will air the views and concerns of p-hailing riders for the government to look into.

“This is important, otherwise the issues will not be aired properly.

“We want to know the problems of insurance, loans, and such (that p-hailing riders face), so you form the committee and choose your spokesman,” he said at the Himpunan Rider Madani programme today.

Anwar also said he will meet with p-hailing companies such as Foodpanda and Grab to discuss the issue of low pay.

During the question-and-answer session, several riders said pay per delivery was too low, and they requested a minimum of RM7 for each delivery.

“Give me one week, I will call all the p-hailing companies. I will meet them at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“I will set a time and contact (them) to convey the views of you gentlemen (p-hailing riders) that the rate is too low,” Anwar said.

In February, a study by the statistics department (DoSM) revealed that 74% of the p-hailing riders used the job as their main source of income.

The study said about 27% of p-hailing riders earned between RM1,501 and RM2,499, and only 12% earned between RM2,500 and RM3,170.

In terms of social protection, only 72% of the respondents contributed to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) while 22% contributed to EPF.

It also found that more than 60% of the delivery riders did not have any savings, while about 55% of them had no personal accident or life insurance policies.