Selangor police say they are investigating The 1975 for intentional insult and attempting to provoke a breach of the peace.

PETALING JAYA: Police confirmed that three reports had been made at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport police station on alleged offensive behaviour at the Good Vibes Festival yesterday.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the police were investigating the actions of the band The 1975 under Sections 504 and 509 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and insulting the modesty of a person.

He said they were also investigating the band under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act for insulting behaviour.

Hussein said the police supported communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil’s decision to call off the three-day event on the grounds of safety.