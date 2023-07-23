The prime minister says these projects include upgrading roads in several Orang Asli settlements in Kelantan.

GUA MUSANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he does not want projects announced by ministries and agencies just before the state elections to be abandoned after the polls.

“Don’t announce projects during state polls and then forget about them later. I don’t want that. All agencies should monitor their respective projects,” he said.

“Projects that are announced must be implemented.

“In the event of a delay, the relevant parties need to be informed for further action to be taken,” he said in his speech at the Kelantan-level Sentuhan Kasih Desa programme at Dataran Kesedar Paloh 2 here today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said these projects included upgrading roads in several Orang Asli settlements in Kelantan, as announced by deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the event.

Earlier, Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, announced an allocation of RM200 million to upgrade roads in the Kuala Betis-Pos Balar and Pos Belatim-Kuala Betis-Pos Bihai areas in Gua Musang.

“As the finance minister, I know that this amount is not small. But I hope the work can be expedited,” said Anwar.

“I have also asked senior officials from agencies related to the projects to provide progress reports from time to time.”

Anwar also urged all parties to focus on problems faced by the Orang Asli community.

“The Orang Asli’s problems are our problems, the Orang Asli’s family is our family, and the Orang Asli’s children are our children.

“If you are not satisfied with what the government is doing, give suggestions,” said Anwar.

“The government will work as hard as possible to implement change.”