Zulkifli Zakaria is going to set up a new DAP branch in Bachok with 12 other pro-tem committee members.

KOTA BHARU: Former Kelantan Bersatu deputy chairman Zulkifli Zakaria has joined DAP.

He submitted his membership application form to the party’s representative here last night.

Also joining him were 12 pro-tem committee members of a DAP branch that will be established in Bachok soon.

Zulkifli said there are currently two DAP branches in the Pantai Irama state constituency which comes under the Bachok parliamentary constituency.

“After this, we will set up more branches in the Jelawat and Tawang state constituencies which are also in the Bachok parliamentary constituency,” he told reporters after the ceremony to hand over his membership form to state DAP chairman Azaha Abdul Rani.

Also present was Penang DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying.

It was previously reported that Zulkifli’s membership in Bersatu was automatically stripped after he ran as an independent candidate for the Bachok seat in the 15th general election (GE15) last November.