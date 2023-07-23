The Muda deputy president maintains that her seat was not ‘a gift’ from Pakatan Harapan.

PETALING JAYA: The constituents in Puteri Wangsa, Johor, and not any other party, should decide whether Muda’s deputy president, Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, should continue to be their assemblyman.

Pakatan Harapan had given up the seat for Muda to contest in the Johor state election in 2022.

Khairy Jamaluddin had asked Amira during his weekly Keluar Sekejap podcast today whether she would vacate the seat should Muda distance itself from PH, not least due to the “contention” from some quarters within PH that it had “gifted” her the seat.

Amira replied that the “gift analogy” was unfair and that the seat “should not be considered as belonging to any party”.

She also said the seat previously belonged to Bersatu and that the voters there had decided to make her their assemblyman.

“We (should) wait until the next election and let the people decide,” she said.

At the same podcast, party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Muda would have to collectively decide whether to go independent following the conclusion of the six state elections on Aug 12.

He said such a move may be necessary if the party found the unity government to be reneging on its reform agenda, and some “red lines” – such as dropping court cases faced by Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi – were crossed.

No funds from ‘deep pockets’

Syed Saddiq also denied the party received funds from “deep pockets” such as Daim Zainuddin.

“We have those who believe in Muda’s struggle and they gave their trust through election funding, but it is not deep-pocket funding.

“There were several people who helped us in the previous general election. For these state elections, we are asking candidates to raise their own funds,” he said, adding that he was surprised to see the party had received more donations.

Syed Saddiq also rubbished claims that he was a “trojan horse” of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, saying he disagreed with Mahathir’s view on communal politics and “personality-driven politics”.